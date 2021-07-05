Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.42 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

