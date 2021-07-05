Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,453,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 138,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rayonier by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

RYN stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

