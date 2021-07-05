Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $10,286,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $8,630,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

