Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $50.40 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

