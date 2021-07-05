Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

