Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ opened at $55.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.90. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

