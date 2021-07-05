Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ball were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

