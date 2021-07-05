Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $20.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $144.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $14,983,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 2,796,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

