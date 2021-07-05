Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. KB Home has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.