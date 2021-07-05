Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 98,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a P/E ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

