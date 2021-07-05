Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

