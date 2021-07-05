Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,295 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. Raymond James cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

