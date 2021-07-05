Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 23,314 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $32,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE SWM opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.