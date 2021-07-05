Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 868,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $31,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVER opened at $32.00 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.20 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

