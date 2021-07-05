Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $34,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:NSA opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

