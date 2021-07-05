Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,439 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $33,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 124.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Bancorp by 228.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

