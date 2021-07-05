Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 92,785 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Owens & Minor worth $32,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several research firms have commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

