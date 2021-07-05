Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,584,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $34,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

