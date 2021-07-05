Barclays Cuts Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €60.60

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

