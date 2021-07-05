Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 434.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of MacroGenics worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

