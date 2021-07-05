Barclays PLC Buys 140,798 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8,502.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of R1 RCM worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,427,315 shares of company stock valued at $386,874,671. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.38 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

