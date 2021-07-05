Barclays PLC Buys 79,032 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2,292.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

