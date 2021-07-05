Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 225,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

