Barclays PLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Mimecast worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.