Barclays PLC Purchases 33,349 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Vonage by 112.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 178,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Vonage by 89.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

