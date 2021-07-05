Barclays PLC Sells 18,379 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

PBH stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

