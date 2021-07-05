Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.50.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

