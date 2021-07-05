Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Barnes Group worth $31,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $51.04 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

