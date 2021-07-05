Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTDPY. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

