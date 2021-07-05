BarterTrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $485,292.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. BarterTrade has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $485,292.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarterTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.90 or 0.08091280 BTC.

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

