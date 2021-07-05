BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Update

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in BCTG Acquisition by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCTG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCTG Acquisition stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. BCTG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BCTG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCTG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.