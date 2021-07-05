Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Sells $3,660,000.00 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terry-Ann Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

