BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BLU stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.13.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

