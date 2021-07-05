Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

