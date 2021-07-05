Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,182 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $73.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

