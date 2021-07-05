Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock opened at $101.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.15. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

