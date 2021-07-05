Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $360,880.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $184.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

