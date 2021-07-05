Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $70,889.56 and approximately $700,114.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00139667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,155.84 or 1.00323138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

