Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BNET stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
