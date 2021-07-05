Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNET stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

