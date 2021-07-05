Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $40,989.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00133945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00167566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.52 or 0.99983818 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

