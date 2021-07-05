BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $155.71 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003096 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

