BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 19.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

