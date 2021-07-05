BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.19% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.