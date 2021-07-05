BlackRock Inc. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 162,459.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 453.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 236,036 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN opened at $44.17 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

