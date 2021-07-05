BlackRock Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.67% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $625.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $146.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.18.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

