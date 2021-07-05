BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,111 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.33% of IRadimed worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $281,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.67 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

