BlackRock Inc. Sells 121,639 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.75% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

