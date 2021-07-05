BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:BIT opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
