BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:BIT opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

