BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

