BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
MVF opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $9.72.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
